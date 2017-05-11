Erweiterte Funktionen
Kepler Cheuvreux confirms "reduce" rating for Deutsche Post
11.05.17 14:25
Kepler Chevreux
Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following results, the analysts of Kepler Cheuvreux reiterated their "reduce" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 29.
In a study Thursday analyst, Andre Mulder, maintained the German logistics group failed to meet the expectations as far as the groups EBIT is concerned. The groups targets for 2020 appear to get more and more out of reach./mis/tih
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (11.05.2017/ac/a/d)
