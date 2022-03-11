Kendrion - Industrial leads the way

Erweiterte Funktionen
Despite the ongoing effects of the pandemic, supply chain constraints and volatile demand, Kendrion showed continued good revenue momentum in Q421 with organic revenue growth of 9%. Margins were lower due to supply chain issues, higher raw materials prices and a strong comparison base, but underlying trends such as electrification and energy transition continue to support strong growth. The unweighted average of our three valuation methods points to a fair value of €26.6 per share.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|17,68 €
|19,16 €
|-1,48 €
|-7,72%
|11.03./13:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NL0000852531
|A0MN1X
|25,00 €
|16,34 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|17,68 €
|-7,72%
|09.03.22
|Frankfurt
|18,66 €
|+3,78%
|09:16
|Stuttgart
|18,76 €
|+2,07%
|08:02
|Düsseldorf
|18,70 €
|-0,95%
|13:01
= Realtime
