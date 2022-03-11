Erweiterte Funktionen



Kendrion - Industrial leads the way




11.03.22 09:04
Edison Investment Research

Despite the ongoing effects of the pandemic, supply chain constraints and volatile demand, Kendrion showed continued good revenue momentum in Q421 with organic revenue growth of 9%. Margins were lower due to supply chain issues, higher raw materials prices and a strong comparison base, but underlying trends such as electrification and energy transition continue to support strong growth. The unweighted average of our three valuation methods points to a fair value of €26.6 per share.

Aktuell
Megarallye beim Uranpreis - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein. 384% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,68 € 19,16 € -1,48 € -7,72% 11.03./13:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0000852531 A0MN1X 25,00 € 16,34 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,68 € -7,72%  09.03.22
Frankfurt 18,66 € +3,78%  09:16
Stuttgart 18,76 € +2,07%  08:02
Düsseldorf 18,70 € -0,95%  13:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Historische Lithium-Rallye - Elon Musk und Tesla ($TSLA) steigen ein. Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller \xDCbernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...