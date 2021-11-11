Erweiterte Funktionen



Kendrion - Coping well with challenging market conditions




11.11.21 08:40
Edison Investment Research

Kendrion’s Q3 results showed better than expected revenues but also reflected the impact of global supply chain constraints and volatile order patterns on profitability. However, the company has managed to limit the effect of these challenging market conditions to a decline in EBITDA margin of 60bp y-o-y, resulting in a margin of 11.0%. The long-term growth outlook remains intact, with Kendrion benefitting from trends such as electrification and the shift to renewable energy.

Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen in Kernenergie ein

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,30 € 20,35 € -0,05 € -0,25% 11.11./11:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0000852531 A0MN1X 25,00 € 16,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		20,30 € -0,25%  10.11.21
Düsseldorf 20,30 € +0,74%  11:01
Frankfurt 20,20 € +0,25%  09:16
Stuttgart 20,20 € +0,25%  10:32
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock 2022: Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. 241% Lithium Aktientip nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...