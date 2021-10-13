Erweiterte Funktionen
Kazia Therapeutics - Multiple paxalisib data points expected in Q4
13.10.21 13:40
Edison Investment Research
Kazia expects to release multiple data points from its paxalisib programme in Q4 CY21. These include final data from the 30-patient Phase II trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients, as well as initial data for paxalisib in the treatment of brain metastases (BMs). Additionally, the Phase I for EVT801 is expected to begin enrolment by year-end.
