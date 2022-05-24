Kazia Therapeutics - Deep dive into childhood brain cancer

In light of the positive newsflow from Kazia’s efforts in addressing adult brain cancer, management is leveraging its niche expertise and experience to address a complex and untapped segment, childhood brain cancer. Due to the challenges in addressing this unmet need, including significant hurdles in enrolling patients for a clinical trial, there is a vacuum of options for those served with this diagnosis. As Kazia is working to pioneer this sub-segment, leveraging its network, in this note we examine the science and attempt to connect the dots on the potential market opportunity and dynamics despite the limited data points to date.