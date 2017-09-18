Erweiterte Funktionen
Jefferies raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 41 - "buy"
18.09.17 12:17
Jefferies International
London (dpa-AFX Analyser) - The analysts of Jefferies raised the target price for Deutsche Post from EUR 40 to EUR 41 while, at the same time, confirming their "buy" rating.
In an industry study Monday analyst, David Kerstens, maintained that among European postal organizations Deutsche Post holds the pole position when it comes to benefiting from the ever increasing parcel volume growth rates in Europe./ajx/ag Analysis date: September 18, 2017.
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (18.09.2017/ac/a/d)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,10 €
|39,32 €
|-0,22 €
|-0,56%
|27.10./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|39,72 €
|27,58 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|David Kerstens
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|39,215 €
|-0,44%
|27.10.17
|Berlin
|39,29 €
|+2,64%
|27.10.17
|Düsseldorf
|39,41 €
|+2,15%
|27.10.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|45,9975 $
|+1,88%
|26.10.17
|Hamburg
|39,09 €
|+1,14%
|27.10.17
|Hannover
|39,35 €
|+0,55%
|27.10.17
|München
|39,145 €
|-0,42%
|27.10.17
|Stuttgart
|39,136 €
|-0,44%
|27.10.17
|Frankfurt
|39,143 €
|-0,54%
|27.10.17
|Xetra
|39,10 €
|-0,56%
|27.10.17
= Realtime
