Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
Jefferies raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 30 - "hold"
20.01.17 12:24
Jefferies International
London (dpa-AFX Analyser) - The analysts of Jefferies raised their target price for the stock of Deutsche Post from EUR 25 to EUR 30 while, at the same time, confirming their "hold" rating.
In a study Friday analyst, David Kerstens, maintained that the German logistics group should be able to almost double its sales in the European parcel business in 2017 thanks to the takeover of competitor, UK Mail, while earnings should also increase considerably. The stock is already traded with a premium as far as the industry is concerned, though./gl/la
Note:
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-fx.de/offenlegungspflicht/ofenlegungs_pflicht.html. (20.01.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
In a study Friday analyst, David Kerstens, maintained that the German logistics group should be able to almost double its sales in the European parcel business in 2017 thanks to the takeover of competitor, UK Mail, while earnings should also increase considerably. The stock is already traded with a premium as far as the industry is concerned, though./gl/la
Note:
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-fx.de/offenlegungspflicht/ofenlegungs_pflicht.html. (20.01.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,275 €
|31,515 €
|-0,24 €
|-0,76%
|23.01./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|31,95 €
|19,55 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|David Kerstens
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,294 €
|-0,97%
|23.01.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|33,58 $
|+0,18%
|23.01.17
|Stuttgart
|31,20 €
|0,00%
|23.01.17
|Hamburg
|31,385 €
|-0,32%
|23.01.17
|Berlin
|31,25 €
|-0,48%
|23.01.17
|Xetra
|31,275 €
|-0,76%
|23.01.17
|Frankfurt
|31,231 €
|-0,85%
|23.01.17
|München
|31,20 €
|-0,89%
|23.01.17
|Hannover
|31,25 €
|-0,98%
|23.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|31,135 €
|-1,00%
|23.01.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|20559
|Deutsche Post
|23.01.17
|3
|Post-Preise für Pakete werden .
|21.11.16
|32
|► Deutsche Post
|03.05.16
|1
|Löschung
|04.02.16
|9
|Der Staat und die Post
|07.04.15