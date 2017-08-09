Erweiterte Funktionen

Jefferies confirms "hold" rating for Deutsche Post - target price EUR 30




09.08.17 13:02
Jefferies International

London (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following Q2 results the analysts of Jefferies confirmed their "hold" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 30.

In a study Wednesday analyst, David Kerstens, maintained that the German logistics group's EBIT exceeded the overall market expectations. However, since the group confirmed its full year targets, profit forecasts by the market are not expected to change very much./gl/edh Analysis date: August 9, 2017. (09.08.2017/ac/a/d)

