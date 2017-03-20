Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":

New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - The analysts of Jefferies reiterated their "hold" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF), quoting a target price of EUR 30.



In a study Monday analyst, David Kerstens, wrote the German logistics group is still delivering the best results within the peer group. The analyst underlined the groups above average performance with respect to the express and supply chain sectors. Contrary to this, a recovery in the freight business will probably take a little longer./tih/gl



