Jefferies confirms "hold" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 30 target price
20.03.17 15:05
Jefferies & Co
New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - The analysts of Jefferies reiterated their "hold" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF), quoting a target price of EUR 30.
In a study Monday analyst, David Kerstens, wrote the German logistics group is still delivering the best results within the peer group. The analyst underlined the groups above average performance with respect to the express and supply chain sectors. Contrary to this, a recovery in the freight business will probably take a little longer./tih/gl
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (20.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Metadaten
Aktuelle Diskussionen
