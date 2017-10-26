Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
Jefferies confirms "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 41 target price
26.10.17 14:19
Jefferies International
London (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Prior to results the analysts of Jefferies reiterated their "buy" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 41.
In a study Thursday analyst, David Kerstens, maintained that he expects the German logistics group's Q3 Ebit to increase 10 percent, meaning that Deutsche Post is growing faster than the overall logistics industry. In this context the group’s PEP segment and the express business should have offset the freight segment’s rather mixed results. /tih/zb. Analysis date: October 26, 2017.
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (26.10.2017/ac/a/d)
In a study Thursday analyst, David Kerstens, maintained that he expects the German logistics group's Q3 Ebit to increase 10 percent, meaning that Deutsche Post is growing faster than the overall logistics industry. In this context the group’s PEP segment and the express business should have offset the freight segment’s rather mixed results. /tih/zb. Analysis date: October 26, 2017.
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (26.10.2017/ac/a/d)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,225 €
|39,10 €
|0,125 €
|+0,32%
|30.10./10:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|39,72 €
|27,58 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|David Kerstens
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|39,196 €
|-0,05%
|10:31
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|45,9975 $
|+1,88%
|26.10.17
|Hamburg
|39,31 €
|+0,56%
|08:23
|München
|39,30 €
|+0,40%
|08:39
|Xetra
|39,225 €
|+0,32%
|10:18
|Stuttgart
|39,24 €
|+0,27%
|10:15
|Frankfurt
|39,19 €
|+0,12%
|09:49
|Berlin
|39,205 €
|-0,22%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|39,30 €
|-0,28%
|08:10
|Hannover
|39,21 €
|-0,36%
|08:15
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|21823
|Deutsche Post
|10:19
|3
|Post-Preise für Pakete werden .
|21.11.16
|32
|► Deutsche Post
|03.05.16
|1
|Löschung
|04.02.16
|9
|Der Staat und die Post
|07.04.15