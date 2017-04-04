Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
JPMorgan reduces target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 32.50 - "neutral"
04.04.17 10:05
J.P. Morgan Securities
New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - US bank, JPMorgan, reduced the target price for the stock of Deutsche Post from EUR 35.00 to EUR 32.50 while, at the same time, confirming their "neutral" rating.
In a study Tuesday analyst, Christopher Combe, reduced his estimates for this years free cash flow. As far as the long-term perspectives for the stock of the German logistics group are concerned the analyst has a more optimistic outlook although, currently, the stock appears to be priced somewhat too high.ajx/gl
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (04.04.2017/ac/a/d)
In a study Tuesday analyst, Christopher Combe, reduced his estimates for this years free cash flow. As far as the long-term perspectives for the stock of the German logistics group are concerned the analyst has a more optimistic outlook although, currently, the stock appears to be priced somewhat too high.ajx/gl
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (04.04.2017/ac/a/d)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,495 €
|31,67 €
|-0,175 €
|-0,55%
|06.04./10:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|32,95 €
|23,36 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Christopher Combe
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,502 €
|-0,53%
|11:14
|Stuttgart
|31,493 €
|-0,34%
|10:55
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|33,56 $
|-0,39%
|05.04.17
|Hamburg
|31,52 €
|-0,41%
|10:47
|Xetra
|31,495 €
|-0,55%
|10:58
|Hannover
|31,485 €
|-0,57%
|08:10
|Berlin
|31,49 €
|-0,71%
|08:07
|Frankfurt
|31,47 €
|-0,90%
|10:21
|München
|31,48 €
|-0,98%
|08:04
|Düsseldorf
|31,365 €
|-1,40%
|10:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|20836
|Deutsche Post
|05.04.17
|3
|Post-Preise für Pakete werden .
|21.11.16
|32
|► Deutsche Post
|03.05.16
|1
|Löschung
|04.02.16
|9
|Der Staat und die Post
|07.04.15