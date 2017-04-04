Erweiterte Funktionen

JPMorgan reduces target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 32.50 - "neutral"




04.04.17 10:05
J.P. Morgan Securities

New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - US bank, JPMorgan, reduced the target price for the stock of Deutsche Post from EUR 35.00 to EUR 32.50 while, at the same time, confirming their "neutral" rating.

In a study Tuesday analyst, Christopher Combe, reduced his estimates for this years free cash flow. As far as the long-term perspectives for the stock of the German logistics group are concerned the analyst has a more optimistic outlook although, currently, the stock appears to be priced somewhat too high.ajx/gl

For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (04.04.2017/ac/a/d)

ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 32,95 € 23,36 €
Metadaten
Analysten: Christopher Combe
