Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
JPMorgan raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 35 - "neutral"
28.02.17 13:20
J.P. Morgan Securities
New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - The analysts of JPMorgan raised their target price for the stock of Deutsche Post from EUR 27.50 to EUR 35.00 while, at the same time, confirming their "neutral" rating.
In a study Tuesday analyst, Christopher Combe, maintained that Deutsche Post continues to be one of the worlds most successful logistic companies. After a more than average price performance in the last twelve months, currently, the stock only has a rather moderate upward potential, but investors should use any possible reductions in the stock price to reinforce their invested positions./edh/tav
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (28.02.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
In a study Tuesday analyst, Christopher Combe, maintained that Deutsche Post continues to be one of the worlds most successful logistic companies. After a more than average price performance in the last twelve months, currently, the stock only has a rather moderate upward potential, but investors should use any possible reductions in the stock price to reinforce their invested positions./edh/tav
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (28.02.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,745 €
|32,375 €
|0,37 €
|+1,14%
|01.03./14:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|32,80 €
|21,77 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Christopher Combe
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,80 €
|+1,51%
|14:28
|Hannover
|32,65 €
|+1,62%
|10:35
|Hamburg
|32,76 €
|+1,52%
|13:47
|Berlin
|32,54 €
|+1,35%
|08:04
|Stuttgart
|32,743 €
|+1,29%
|14:10
|München
|32,74 €
|+1,22%
|12:00
|Xetra
|32,745 €
|+1,14%
|14:14
|Frankfurt
|32,745 €
|+0,98%
|14:09
|Düsseldorf
|32,55 €
|+0,59%
|09:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|34,1963 $
|-0,85%
|27.02.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|20660
|Deutsche Post
|14:06
|3
|Post-Preise für Pakete werden .
|21.11.16
|32
|► Deutsche Post
|03.05.16
|1
|Löschung
|04.02.16
|9
|Der Staat und die Post
|07.04.15