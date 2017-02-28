Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


JPMorgan raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 35 - "neutral"




28.02.17 13:20
J.P. Morgan Securities

New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - The analysts of JPMorgan raised their target price for the stock of Deutsche Post from EUR 27.50 to EUR 35.00 while, at the same time, confirming their "neutral" rating.

In a study Tuesday analyst, Christopher Combe, maintained that Deutsche Post continues to be one of the worlds most successful logistic companies. After a more than average price performance in the last twelve months, currently, the stock only has a rather moderate upward potential, but investors should use any possible reductions in the stock price to reinforce their invested positions./edh/tav

For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (28.02.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.

Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,745 € 32,375 € 0,37 € +1,14% 01.03./14:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 32,80 € 21,77 €
Metadaten
Analysten: Christopher Combe
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		32,80 € +1,51%  14:28
Hannover 32,65 € +1,62%  10:35
Hamburg 32,76 € +1,52%  13:47
Berlin 32,54 € +1,35%  08:04
Stuttgart 32,743 € +1,29%  14:10
München 32,74 € +1,22%  12:00
Xetra 32,745 € +1,14%  14:14
Frankfurt 32,745 € +0,98%  14:09
Düsseldorf 32,55 € +0,59%  09:00
Nasdaq OTC Other 34,1963 $ -0,85%  27.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
20660 Deutsche Post 14:06
3 Post-Preise für Pakete werden . 21.11.16
32 ► Deutsche Post 03.05.16
1 Löschung 04.02.16
9 Der Staat und die Post 07.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...