New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - The analysts of US bank, JPMorgan, raised the target price for the stock of Deutsche Post DHL (IWSIN DE0005552004/ WKN 555200) from EUR 32.50 to EUR 34.75 Euro while, at the same time, keeping their "neutral" rating.



In a study Wednesday analyst, Christopher Combe, maintained the new target price is based on the increased volume in free cash flow. Investors are recommended to increase their positions only in the case of heavier price drops, though./ajx/edh



Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (24.05.2017/ac/a/d)