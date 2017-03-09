Erweiterte Funktionen
JPMorgan confirms "neutral" rating for Deutsche Post - target price EUR 35
09.03.17 15:56
J.P. Morgan Securities
New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following results the analysts of JPMorgan confirmed the "neutral" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 35.
In a study Thursday analyst, Christopher Combe, maintained that the German logistics group slightly missed Q4 EBIT consensus estimates. However, the groups EBIT outlook more or less supports the analysts forecasts as well as market expectations. While the dividend met his own proper forecasts it exceeded market estimates./tih/ajx
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (09.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
