JPMorgan confirms "neutral" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 32.50 target price
12.05.17 15:08
J.P. Morgan Securities
New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following Q1 results, the analysts of JPMorgan, reiterated their "neutral" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 32.50.
In a study published Friday the analysts maintained the German logistics groups diluted earnings per share did not meet the expected level. The targets for 2017 and 2020 were confirmed, though. Therefore, the stock seems to enjoy a sufficient rating./mis/stb
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (12.05.2017/ac/a/d)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,495 €
|32,415 €
|0,08 €
|+0,25%
|23.06./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|33,42 €
|23,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,499 €
|0,00%
|23.06.17
|Xetra
|32,495 €
|+0,25%
|23.06.17
|Düsseldorf
|32,52 €
|+0,22%
|23.06.17
|Frankfurt
|32,494 €
|+0,22%
|23.06.17
|Stuttgart
|32,447 €
|+0,21%
|23.06.17
|Hannover
|32,46 €
|+0,12%
|23.06.17
|München
|32,415 €
|-0,02%
|23.06.17
|Hamburg
|32,415 €
|-0,03%
|23.06.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|36,35 $
|-0,05%
|21.06.17
|Berlin
|32,315 €
|-0,25%
|23.06.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
