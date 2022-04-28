JPMorgan Global Growth & Income - Stock selection skills delivering strong performance

Erweiterte Funktionen


JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s (JGGI) managers, Helge Skibeli, Rajesh Tanna and Tim Woodhouse, look for long-term structural winners, but they are also ’leaning into the recovery’, taking advantage of the investment opportunities they see among good companies yet to realise the full benefit of the global economic reopening. The managers’ stock selection skills have ensured that the trust has outperformed its benchmark, and its peers, over the short and long term, with an average annualised return of 14.9% (NAV) and 13.7% (share price) over the 10 years to end March 2022, compared to a benchmark return of 12.7%. This strong performance has allowed JGGI to deliver competitive and rising dividends. Its current yield is 3.8%. JGGI is due to merge with Scottish Investment Trust (SCIN) by the end of Q222, a move which will almost double its assets under management to £1.3bn and reduce ongoing charges (please refer to our last note).

