Erweiterte Funktionen



JDC Group - Seeking higher levels of growth




28.10.21 11:12
Edison Investment Research

Bancassurance advisory and service platform JDC Group is quickly adding large new clients to its insurtech platform. The platform, which was originally developed for its independent financial advisory (IFA) activities, has attracted several clients ranging from Lufthansa and Volkswagen to large German insurers like Provinzial and most recently VKB. According to management, the pipeline of new contracts looks promising. As well as the platform business, JDC operates a smaller advisory activity (FINUM). Based on consensus EV/sales and EV/EBITDA in 2021/22e, the valuation does not seem demanding compared to other platform peers.

Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - Uran Hot Stock mit spektakulärer Übernahme
Nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.464% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,40 € 25,00 € -0,60 € -2,40% 28.10./15:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0B9N37 A0B9N3 27,20 € 7,58 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		24,80 € -0,80%  14:44
München 25,10 € -0,79%  08:00
Frankfurt 24,40 € -0,81%  09:15
Hamburg 24,90 € -1,58%  08:09
Berlin 24,90 € -1,58%  08:00
Düsseldorf 24,30 € -2,02%  14:57
Xetra 24,40 € -2,40%  15:33
Stuttgart 24,30 € -2,41%  15:30
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium für Gigafabrik - Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Lithium Hot Stock nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 15.867% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
146 JDC Group - Turnaround mit ho. 29.09.21
  Blockchain News 25.04.21
379 Aragon-Hammer Zahlen-EK-Quo. 24.04.21
33 Aragon (neu): Turnaround 2015. 13.08.15
36 Aragon AG mit KGV v. 3,5 f. 30.11.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...