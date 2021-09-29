Erweiterte Funktionen



InMed Pharmaceuticals - NM-755 Phase II about to begin




29.09.21 08:12
Edison Investment Research

In the coming weeks, InMed expects to begin patient enrolment in a Phase II (755-201-EB) trial for INM-755 in up to 20 epidermolysis bullosa (EB) patients with an anticipated treatment duration of 28 days. Clinical Trial Applications have been filed in all seven participating countries. Patients with all four subtypes of inherited EB, EB Simplex, Dystrophic EB, Junctional EB and Kindler syndrome, will be eligible for the trial. Current expectations are for the trial to enroll in approximately a year.

