InMed Pharmaceuticals - Health and wellness product launches
31.05.22 12:01
Edison Investment Research
InMed Pharmaceuticals has reported fiscal Q322 results (ending 31 March) benefiting from commercial sales into the health and wellness market. Its product launches of high-value rare cannabinoids contributed to its $0.3m revenues and should provide most sales in the near future. It has also made progress with its pharmaceutical drug development program for treating glaucoma, where it completed the FDA pre-investigational new drug (pIND) meeting for candidate INM-088. We continue to see InMed offering near-term revenue generation combined with the longer-term value of its pharma drug development programs.
