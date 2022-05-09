Erweiterte Funktionen


Impact Healthcare REIT - Successfully growing with tenants




09.05.22 08:52
Edison Investment Research

Impact Healthcare REIT’s recent results provided strong evidence of the robustness of its strategy and the resilience of its tenants. Indexed rent uplifts and an historical ability of operators to pass inflation pressures through to fee increases provides inflation protection, and the prospects for further organic growth. Meanwhile, capital is available to fund accretive acquisitions and asset management investment.

Aktuell
Uran-Aktien müssen jetzt ins Depot - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
381% Uran Aktientip nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die beste neue Lithium-Aktie nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL). Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) und Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:35 , Aktiennews
Merck Aktie: Hilfe!
15:35 , Aktiennews
Mowi ASA Aktie: Der absolute Durchbruch ist [...]
15:35 , Aktiennews
iShares II - S&P Global Water Aktie: Überstür [...]
15:35 , Aktiennews
Was sagt man dazu, Electrovaya?
15:35 , Aktiennews
Wie stabil ist Mercedes-Benz-Group wirklich?
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...