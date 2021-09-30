Erweiterte Funktionen
Impact Healthcare REIT - Strong H1 progress and positive reforms
30.09.21 12:54
Edison Investment Research
Recently outlined government proposals for social care reform are positive for the sector, providing additional state funding and a more certain long-term planning environment for providers. In this note we review the continuing resilience of Impact Healthcare REIT’s business model and of its tenants, reflected in a strong H121 financial performance, and future growth prospects.
Aktuell