Impact Healthcare REIT - Strong H1 progress and positive reforms




30.09.21 12:54
Edison Investment Research

Recently outlined government proposals for social care reform are positive for the sector, providing additional state funding and a more certain long-term planning environment for providers. In this note we review the continuing resilience of Impact Healthcare REIT’s business model and of its tenants, reflected in a strong H121 financial performance, and future growth prospects.

