Erweiterte Funktionen



Immunicum - Positive interim data for DCP-001




17.05.22 07:28
Edison Investment Research

Immunicum has reported positive interim data from the ongoing Phase II ADVANCE II clinical trial of DCP-001 as an acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) maintenance therapy. Management reports that, as of the interim cut-off date, DCP-001 (a cancer relapse vaccine derived from the company’s proprietary DCOne cell line) induced a complete measurable residual disease (MRD) response in seven out of 20 AML evaluable patients (all of whom were in complete remission and MRD+ before enrolment). Five of these seven individuals converted from MRD+ to MRD- and two others had at least a 10-fold reduction in MRD. Of the remaining patients, seven stayed in complete remission (with stable MRD levels) and six relapsed. From data available at the interim analysis, the company estimates six-month relapse-free (RFS) and overall survival (OS) of 83.7% and 97.0%, respectively. We see this as a significant positive result for the development of DCP-001. We caveat that more mature OS and RFS data, expected in Q422, will form the basis of management’s development strategy. Our estimates and valuation remain under review.

Aktuell
Börsengurus setzen auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
463% Uranium Hot Stock nach 3.589% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,1816 € 0,1938 € -0,0122 € -6,30% 17.05./14:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0005003654 A1W59F 0,58 € 0,15 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,193 € +11,30%  13:46
Berlin 0,1998 € +9,66%  14:13
München 0,1946 € +5,65%  08:03
Frankfurt 0,1816 € -6,30%  12:48
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Schnelle Kursgewinne voraus - Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). 236% Lithium Aktientip nach 7.907% mit Lithium Americas ($LAC)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Immunicum: unique immuno-onco. 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...