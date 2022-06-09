Erweiterte Funktionen
Immunicum - Ilixandencel awarded orphan drug designation
09.06.22 16:12
Edison Investment Research
Ilixadencel, Immunicum’s cell-based cancer immunotherapy, has been granted orphan drug designation (ODD) by the FDA as a treatment for gastrointestinal stromal tumours (GIST). The treatment is currently in preparations to start a Phase II trial in GIST, which we expect to begin later this year, in combination with tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). The ODD award adds to the fast-track designation previously awarded to ilixadencel in GIST in December 2020, highlighting the unmet medical need in this indication. GIST are a rare type of gastrointestinal tumour for which TKIs are commonly prescribed. The ODD award represents further external recognition for ilixadencel and Immunicum’s underlying platform, in our view.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,243 €
|0,175 €
|0,068 €
|+38,86%
|09.06./18:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0005003654
|A1W59F
|0,58 €
|0,15 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
