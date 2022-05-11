Immunicum - Catalysts approaching for DCP-001

Immunicum specialises in the research and development of novel immunotherapies that target hard-to-treat tumours and tumour recurrence. In its pipeline and strategic outlook presented in Q122, management highlighted its focus on developing DCP-001, a novel cancer relapse vaccine. The ongoing Phase II ADVANCE II trial (investigating DCP-001 as a monotherapy in acute myeloid leukaemia, or AML) will release multiple updates in 2022, providing potential catalysts for the shares. Importantly, complete minimal residual disease (MRD) data are expected to be announced in Q222, followed by survival data at the year end. Additionally, DCP-001 is in ongoing Phase I trials for treating ovarian cancer. At end-March 2022, the company had cash of SEK123m, which we expect to provide a runway to H123. In light of the refocused strategy, our estimates are under review.