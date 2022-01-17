Imagion Biosystems - Nanoparticle-based imaging technology

Imagion Biosystems focuses on the development of new medical imaging techniques using magnetic nanoparticles to identify and diagnose cancer. The company aims to disrupt the cancer diagnosis market, which it estimates is worth US$100bn annually, with its non-invasive and non-radioactive MagSense imaging platform. Imagion’s technology is in Phase I trials for the detection of HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer. In 2019, the FDA awarded the MagSense platform Breakthrough Device status, offering a potentially faster time to market.