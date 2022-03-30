Erweiterte Funktionen



IRLAB Therapeutics - Looking beyond mesdopetam




30.03.22 08:42
Edison Investment Research

IRLAB’s inaugural capital markets day outlined the depth of its expanding pipeline and the catalysts that will underpin share momentum over both the near and mid-term. Looking beyond its lead asset mesdopetam, pirepemat is increasingly coming into focus and the upcoming Phase IIb in Parkinson’s disease (PD) is expected to start imminently, enabling top-line data during H223. Progression of three preclinical assets (IRL942, IRL757 and P003) into the clinic can be expected throughout 2023, and will broaden the company’s therapeutic scope into new neurological disorders and indications outside PD. Mesdopetam ultimately remains the key, near-term value driver and top-line data from the Phase IIb/III PD-LIDs trial expected in H222 will define sentiment. We value IRLAB at SEK106/share.

