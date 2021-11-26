Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "IQE":
 Aktien    


IQE - Supply chain issues affecting smartphones




26.11.21 15:56
Edison Investment Research

IQE has announced that year-on-year growth in the volumes of GaAs epiwafers was lower in Q421 than it had expected. We believe this relates to supply chain issues in the smartphone industry, which are likely to be resolved during FY22, rather than consumer demand for handsets. We have changed our estimates in line with revised management guidance, cutting FY21 PBT from a £0.1m profit to a £9.2m loss, and our FY22 PBT estimate from a £7.3m profit to a £4.7m loss.

Aktuell
Uran heißer als Lithium - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock 2022 nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,60 $ 0,61 $ -0,01 $ -1,64% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0009619924 922677 1,22 $ 0,21 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,60 $ -1,64%  24.11.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock mit Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Kursrallye vor Aktiensplit. Nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...