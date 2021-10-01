IQE - Optimising its MBE footprint

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "IQE":

IQE has announced that it will be closing its Singapore site by mid-2022 and transferring activity to its sites in North Carolina and Taiwan. The move will generate estimated annualised cash cost savings of c £4.8m so we have revised our FY22 estimates, raising adjusted EPS by 8%. Importantly it helps create an optimised platform for pursuing volume opportunities for MBE epitaxy used for long-wavelength VCSELs and healthcare applications.