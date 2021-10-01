Erweiterte Funktionen
IQE - Optimising its MBE footprint
01.10.21 08:56
Edison Investment Research
IQE has announced that it will be closing its Singapore site by mid-2022 and transferring activity to its sites in North Carolina and Taiwan. The move will generate estimated annualised cash cost savings of c £4.8m so we have revised our FY22 estimates, raising adjusted EPS by 8%. Importantly it helps create an optimised platform for pursuing volume opportunities for MBE epitaxy used for long-wavelength VCSELs and healthcare applications.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,66 $
|0,70 $
|-0,04 $
|-5,71%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0009619924
|922677
|1,22 $
|0,21 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,66 $
|-5,71%
|27.09.21
= Realtime
