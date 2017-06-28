Erweiterte Funktionen



28.06.17 17:12
Oddo Seydler

Frankfurt (www.aktiencheck.de) - Within the scope of a current study; Henning Steinbrink, securities expert with Oddo Seydler, reiterates his recommendation to buy the stock of Highlight Communications AG (ISIN: CH0006539198, WKN: 920299, ticker symbol: HLG).

Highlight Communications AG executed a capital increase.

The outlook for 2017 was confirmed.

Analyst, Henning Steinbrink, also confirmed the target price of EUR 6.50.

In their current analysis with respect to Highlight Communications the securities experts of Oddo Seydler reiterated their "buy" rating. (Analysis dated June 28, 2017) (28.06.2017/ac/a/a)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,185 € 5,08 € 0,105 € +2,07% 25.08./20:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0006539198 920299 5,80 € 4,80 €
Analysten: Henning Steinbrink
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,024 € -0,18%  25.08.17
Frankfurt 5,185 € +2,07%  25.08.17
Berlin 4,995 € +1,13%  25.08.17
Düsseldorf 4,99 € +0,77%  25.08.17
Hamburg 4,99 € +0,77%  25.08.17
Hannover 4,99 € +0,77%  25.08.17
Xetra 5,05 € +0,08%  25.08.17
München 4,999 € 0,00%  25.08.17
Stuttgart 5,01 € -0,79%  25.08.17
