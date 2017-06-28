Erweiterte Funktionen
Highlight Communications announcing capital increase!
Frankfurt (www.aktiencheck.de) - Within the scope of a current study; Henning Steinbrink, securities expert with Oddo Seydler, reiterates his recommendation to buy the stock of Highlight Communications AG (ISIN: CH0006539198, WKN: 920299, ticker symbol: HLG).
Highlight Communications AG executed a capital increase.
The outlook for 2017 was confirmed.
Analyst, Henning Steinbrink, also confirmed the target price of EUR 6.50.
In their current analysis with respect to Highlight Communications the securities experts of Oddo Seydler reiterated their "buy" rating. (Analysis dated June 28, 2017) (28.06.2017/ac/a/a)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,185 €
|5,08 €
|0,105 €
|+2,07%
|25.08./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0006539198
|920299
|5,80 €
|4,80 €
