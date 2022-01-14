Hexima - Pezadeftide – a novel antifungal agent

Erweiterte Funktionen


14.01.22 15:40
Edison Investment Research

Hexima is a pure-play biotech focused on the progression of its sole clinical asset, pezadeftide. The company aims to develop pezadeftide as a novel topical treatment for onychomycosis (fungal nail infection). Pezadeftide belongs to a novel class of molecules known as plant defensins, which are stable, soluble and possess antimicrobial activity. Following encouraging safety and efficacy results from randomised, double-blind, ascending dose-controlled Phase I/IIa trials, a Phase IIb clinical study is currently underway, with results expected in Q222.

