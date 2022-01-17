Henderson International Income Trust - High and rising dividends look set to continue

Henderson International Income Trust (HINT) celebrated its 10th anniversary during 2021 and, over the past decade, the trust has succeeded in achieving its dual objectives – it has delivered an average annualised total return (NAV) of 11.1% over the 10 years to end December 2021, and dividend payments have increased every year. The board recently announced an enhanced dividend policy, which looks set to ensure that the trust will maintain this dividend track record over the coming decade. Ben Lofthouse has managed HINT since inception and the trust’s strong performance track record over this period attests to his ability to adapt to change and unforeseen challenges in global markets.