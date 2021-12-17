Henderson Far East Income - Compelling income and recovery potential

Erweiterte Funktionen


17.12.21 13:34
Edison Investment Research

Henderson Far East Income (HFEL) is differentiated from its Asian income peers by its high dividend yield (c 8% versus a peer average of c 4%), fully covered by income in each of the last 10 years except FY21 (99% covered). During the COVID-19 period, HFEL’s capital performance has come under pressure as investors have eschewed the sort of cash-generative companies with high or growing dividends favoured by manager Mike Kerley, preferring the allure of companies promising future growth. However, HFEL’s own shareholders remain keen on its consistent income generation, keeping it trading close to par or at a small premium to NAV with more than 8.3m new shares issued in the past 12 months.

