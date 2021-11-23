Hellenic Petroleum - Recovery in oil demand supports operations

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Hellenic Petroleum":

Hellenic Petroleum, a leading oil refiner in Greece, reported Q321 EBITDA of €125m, up 90% from Q320 (€66m), with improved performance across all segments. We expect it to continue to benefit from favourable refining margins and higher demand for transport fuels in the coming months due to increased economic activity. However, this should be partially offset by higher operating costs due to sharply rising energy prices.