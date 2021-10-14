Heliad Equity Partners - New investments under new management

Heliad Equity Partners (HEP) has recently become more active, with a mid-double digit million-euro amount invested across several private companies under its new strategy. Following the recent management change (with Falk Schäfers now the sole board member), HEP has been focusing on providing growth equity financing and investing in pre-IPO opportunities. Meanwhile, its H121 results were still largely driven by the change in the share price of flatexDEGIRO, its largest holding representing c 81% of NAV at end-June 2021.