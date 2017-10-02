Erweiterte Funktionen
HSBC raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 41 - "buy"
02.10.17 10:29
London (dpa-AFX Analyser) - British investment bank, HSBC, raised the target price for Deutsche Post from EUR 38.70 to EUR 41.00 while, at the same time, upholding their "buy" rating.
In a study Monday analyst, Edward Stanford, maintained the new target price is based on his raised long-term growth perspectives for the group's PeP business (mail, e-commerce, parcels). Despite its above average Q3 performance the stock of the German logistics group still enjoys a rather favorable rating./edh/tih. Analysis date: October 2, 2017.
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Analysis date: October 2, 2017.
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|39,72 €
|27,58 €
|Edward Stanford
