HSBC raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 38.70 - "buy"




11.08.17 10:43
HSBC

London (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following Q2 results, British investment bank, HSBC, raised the stock price for Deutsche Post from EUR 36.00 to EUR 38.70 while maintaining their "buy" rating.

In a study Friday analyst, Edward Stanford, maintained that the German logistics group’s positive results should be acting as a driving force for the stock which was somewhat underrated in the first half of the current fiscal year. The securities expert therefore raised his EPS forecasts for the years from 2017 through 2019./edh/zb. Analysis date: August 11, 2017.

Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (11.08.2017/ac/a/d)

Kurs Vortag Veränderung
34,73 € 35,035 € -0,305 € -0,87%
 
ISIN WKN
DE0005552004 555200
Metadaten
Analysten: Edward Stanford
