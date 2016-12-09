Erweiterte Funktionen

HSBC debuts Deutsche Post with "buy" - target price EUR 35.50




09.12.16 11:08
HSBC

London (dpa-AFX Analyser) - British investment bank, HSBC, posted an initial "buy" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 35.50 Euro.

In a study published Friday analyst, Andrew Lobbenberg, and his team wrote that Deutsche Post is in a good position to benefit from current growth trends in the mail and parcel business. The German logistics group has a significant competitive advantage over its peers and the ability of generating a sustained growth in earnings. /stk/fbr

Note:
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-fx.de/offenlegungspflicht/ofenlegungs_pflicht.html. (09.12.2016/ac/a/d)

Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.

Metadaten
Analysten:Herr Andrew Lobbenberg
