HBM Healthcare Investments - Looking ahead to renewed opportunities
25.05.22 14:52
Edison Investment Research
HBM Healthcare Investments (HBMN) posted its first NAV loss in a decade for FY22 (ended 31 March), but, as shown in the chart below, its long-term performance record remains very impressive. The recent fall in the share price from a premium to a discount to NAV (10.0% at 20 May) could present an opportunity for long-term investors who, like HBMN’s management team, remain convinced of the long-term opportunities afforded by careful investment in the healthcare and biotechnology space. HBMN is unusual among its peers in offering a portfolio made up of private companies, listed equities and funds, broadly spread by geography and clinical focus, with a high distribution policy (current yield of 3.8%).
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|240,00 $
|298,90 $
|-58,90 $
|-19,71%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0012627250
|984345
|391,75 $
|240,00 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|164,80 €
|-0,96%
|28.06.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|240,00 $
|-19,71%
|28.04.22
