Goldman slightly raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 39
11.08.17 10:44
Goldman Sachs
New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Due to progress the German logistics group is making with respect to its pension obligations, US investment bank, Goldman Sachs, raised the target price for Deutsche Post from EUR 38 to EUR 39.
In a study Friday analyst, Matija Gergolet, maintained that the stock will remain on the bank’s "Conviction Buy List". The analyst is rather positive that Deutsche Post will be able to realize another 14 percent price increase, despite the new record high the stock reached Tuesday following the very positive second quarter results. Deutsche Post continues to benefit from the ongoing strong growth rates in online trading which is the main motor for the corporation’s parcel business./zb/ag. Analysis date: August 11, 2017.
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (11.08.2017/ac/a/d)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|34,73 €
|35,035 €
|-0,305 €
|-0,87%
|25.08./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|35,58 €
|26,96 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Frau Matjia Gergolet
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|34,796 €
|-1,05%
|25.08.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|41,126 $
|-0,18%
|21.08.17
|Hannover
|35,045 €
|-0,27%
|25.08.17
|München
|34,935 €
|-0,33%
|25.08.17
|Hamburg
|34,935 €
|-0,50%
|25.08.17
|Berlin
|34,865 €
|-0,54%
|25.08.17
|Düsseldorf
|34,98 €
|-0,65%
|25.08.17
|Xetra
|34,73 €
|-0,87%
|25.08.17
|Frankfurt
|34,783 €
|-0,95%
|25.08.17
|Stuttgart
|34,64 €
|-1,21%
|25.08.17
= Realtime
