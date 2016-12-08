Erweiterte Funktionen

Goldman raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 38 - Conv. Buy List




08.12.16 12:12
Goldman Sachs

New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - US investment bank, Goldman Sachs, raised their target price for Deutsche Post from EUR 36 to EUR 38 while, at the same time, keeping the stock on their "Conviction Buy List".

In a study Thursday analyst, Matija Gergolet, maintained that the German logistics group should be able to net an average 11 percent annual EPS growth in the years between 2017 and 2020 and increase the dividend payouts to shareholders. All things considered the stock of Deutsche Post may be fit to realize a price increase to more than EUR 50 within the next three years./edh/zb

Note:
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-fx.de/offenlegungspflicht/ofenlegungs_pflicht.html. (08.12.2016/ac/a/d)

Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.

Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,36 € 31,19 € 0,17 € +0,55% 22.12./15:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 31,39 € 19,55 €
Metadaten
Analysten:Frau Matjia Gergolet
Tradegate (RT) 		31,338 € +0,76%  15:55
Frankfurt 31,38 € +1,07%  15:33
Nasdaq OTC Other 32,90 $ +1,01%  15:30
Stuttgart 31,385 € +0,89%  15:30
München 31,38 € +0,85%  15:35
Düsseldorf 31,355 € +0,84%  15:18
Xetra 31,36 € +0,55%  15:40
Hamburg 31,205 € +0,24%  10:28
Berlin 30,965 € -0,13%  08:04
Hannover 30,96 € -0,21%  08:10
