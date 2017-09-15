Erweiterte Funktionen
Goldman raises target price for Deutsche Post - "Conviction Buy List"
15.09.17 09:40
Goldman Sachs
New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - US investment bank, Goldman Sachs, raised the target price for the stock of Deutsche Post from EUR 39 to EUR 47, maintaining the stock on their "Conviction Buy List".
In a study Friday analyst, Matija Gergolet, maintained that the stocks of European providers of business services should go on showing some rather high profit growth rates and offering attractive investment opportunities. Apart from the organic growth, merger and takeover activities should provide shareholders with a considerable increase in values. The industry has only just seen the beginning of a consolidation. Analysis date: September 15, 2017
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (15.09.2017/ac/a/d)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,10 €
|39,32 €
|-0,22 €
|-0,56%
|27.10./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|39,72 €
|27,58 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Frau Matjia Gergolet
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|39,215 €
|-0,44%
|27.10.17
|Berlin
|39,29 €
|+2,64%
|27.10.17
|Düsseldorf
|39,41 €
|+2,15%
|27.10.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|45,9975 $
|+1,88%
|26.10.17
|Hamburg
|39,09 €
|+1,14%
|27.10.17
|Hannover
|39,35 €
|+0,55%
|27.10.17
|München
|39,145 €
|-0,42%
|27.10.17
|Stuttgart
|39,136 €
|-0,44%
|27.10.17
|Frankfurt
|39,143 €
|-0,54%
|27.10.17
|Xetra
|39,10 €
|-0,56%
|27.10.17
= Realtime
