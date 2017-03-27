Erweiterte Funktionen

Goldman keeps Deutsche Post on "Conviction Buy List"




27.03.17 16:33
Goldman Sachs

New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - US investment bank, Goldman Sachs, keeps the stock of Deutsche Post on their "Conviction Buy List".

In a study Monday analyst, John Sawtell, maintained that the five-year estimates for the Goldman Sachs "Vision 2020" identify the companies with the biggest medium-term potential to generate cash proftis. Apart from Volkswagen (VW) and Roche the stocks of the German logistics group are also part of this exclusive circle./ck/gl

For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (27.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Metadaten
Analysten: John Sawtell
