Goldman keeps Deutsche Post on "Conviction Buy List"
23.03.17 14:15
Goldman Sachs
New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - US investment bank, Goldman Sachs, kept the stocks of Deutsche Post on their "Conviction Buy List", quoting a target price of EUR 38.
In a study Thursday analyst, Matija Gergolet, maintained that the stock urgently requires revaluation. Sustained trends in online trading and increasing cash inflows should continue to boost the stock price. On top of that, the rising interest rates should have a positive effect on financing the groups pension obligations./la/mis
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (23.03.2017/ac/a/d)
|Analysten:
Frau Matjia Gergolet
