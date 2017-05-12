Erweiterte Funktionen
Goldman Sachs keeps Deutsche Post on its "Conviction Buy List" - EUR 38
12.05.17 10:30
Goldman Sachs
New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following Q1 results, the analysts of US investment bank, Goldman Sachs, kept the stock of Deutsche Post on their "Conviction Buy List", quoting a target price of EUR 38.
In a study Friday analyst, Matija Gergolet, expressed his beliefs that the market is underestimating the German logistics groups growth potential with respect to EBIT and cash inflow. The analyst really thinks there is a possibility of higher dividend payouts or stock buybacks./das/stb
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (12.05.2017/ac/a/d)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,495 €
|32,415 €
|0,08 €
|+0,25%
|23.06./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|33,42 €
|23,50 €
|Analysten:
|Frau Matjia Gergolet
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,499 €
|0,00%
|23.06.17
|Xetra
|32,495 €
|+0,25%
|23.06.17
|Düsseldorf
|32,52 €
|+0,22%
|23.06.17
|Frankfurt
|32,494 €
|+0,22%
|23.06.17
|Stuttgart
|32,447 €
|+0,21%
|23.06.17
|Hannover
|32,46 €
|+0,12%
|23.06.17
|München
|32,415 €
|-0,02%
|23.06.17
|Hamburg
|32,415 €
|-0,03%
|23.06.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|36,35 $
|-0,05%
|21.06.17
|Berlin
|32,315 €
|-0,25%
|23.06.17
= Realtime
