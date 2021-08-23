Global Energy Ventures - MOU signed with HyEnergy Project partners

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) recently signed between GEV and the HyEnergy Project partners will potentially confirm the validity of GEV’s own scoping study. The study highlighted the cost advantage of compressed hydrogen shipping, the technical feasibility of GEV’s compressed solution and confirmed the potential production costs of green hydrogen in Western Australia. If HyEnergy’s own scoping study concludes with a positive outcome, it could prove to be the catalyst that genuinely kick-starts GEV’s compressed hydrogen transportation solution. We maintain our existing financial forecasts.