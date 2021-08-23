Erweiterte Funktionen



Global Energy Ventures - MOU signed with HyEnergy Project partners




23.08.21 13:30
Edison Investment Research

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) recently signed between GEV and the HyEnergy Project partners will potentially confirm the validity of GEV’s own scoping study. The study highlighted the cost advantage of compressed hydrogen shipping, the technical feasibility of GEV’s compressed solution and confirmed the potential production costs of green hydrogen in Western Australia. If HyEnergy’s own scoping study concludes with a positive outcome, it could prove to be the catalyst that genuinely kick-starts GEV’s compressed hydrogen transportation solution. We maintain our existing financial forecasts.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme in 113,4 Mio. Unzen Gold-Lagerstätte Val-d'Or
Neuer 366% Gold Hot Stock nach 8.025% mit GT Gold ($GTT.V)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0475 € 0,045 € 0,0025 € +5,56% 23.08./19:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000GEV8 A2DLK5 0,087 € 0,036 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0475 € +5,56%  17:23
Frankfurt 0,048 € +14,29%  15:51
München 0,049 € 0,00%  08:11
Berlin 0,045 € 0,00%  17:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock im Visier von Denison Mines ($DML) und NexGen Energy ($NXE). 558% Uran Aktientip nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 8.050% mit Encore Energy ($EU.V)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
221 GLOBAL EN. VENTURES erst. 13.08.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...