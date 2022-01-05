Erweiterte Funktionen

Georgia Capital - Sale of majority stake in the water utility business




05.01.22 15:26
Edison Investment Research

On 31 December Georgia Capital (GCAP) announced it has agreed to sell an 80% stake in its water utility business (held through Georgia Global Utilities, GGU) to FCC Aqualia for a US$180m cash consideration. We estimate the deal values the business at a 13.4% uplift to its carrying value at end-September 2021 (on top of a c 13% uplift in Georgian Lari (GEL) terms that GCAP booked in Q321 vs Q221) and translates into a 2.2pp NAV accretion for GCAP (vs end-September 2021). GCAP will achieve a solid 2.7x multiple on invested capital (MOIC, of which 2.2x realised) and a 20.1% IRR in US dollar terms. GCAP will use US$95.4m of the proceeds to partially fund the redemption of GGU’s US$250m green bond (with the balance provided by FCC Aqualia). GCAP will retain full ownership of the renewable energy assets (now held through GGU).

