Erweiterte Funktionen



Georgia Capital - A portfolio of market leaders in Georgia




31.05.22 14:24
Edison Investment Research

Georgia Capital (GCAP) has announced an updated strategy centred around: capital-light opportunities with the potential to reach an exit valuation of more than GEL300m; deleveraging at both the holding and portfolio levels; and putting ESG at the core of its investment approach. It will aim for regional expansion of its large, capital-light businesses (at present mainly the retail (pharmacy) business) and continue its capital allocation to investment stage businesses (renewable energy, education and clinics & diagnostics), as well as further share buybacks. GCAP’s one-year NAV total return (TR) to end-March 2022 in GEL terms was 12.4% (31.7% in sterling terms), mostly driven by the successful sale of its 80% stake in the water utility business. In Q122 alone, NAV declined by 16.5%, primarily due to the impact of higher discount rates, lower peer multiples and the decline in Bank of Georgia’s share price.

Aktuell
Clevere Anleger kaufen jetzt Uran-Aktien: Sensationelle Übernahme. 476% Uran Aktientip nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,45 € 7,40 € 0,05 € +0,68% 31.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BF4HYV08 A2JH0G 8,40 € 5,25 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 7,45 € +0,68%  31.05.22
München 7,45 € +0,68%  31.05.22
Berlin 7,45 € +0,68%  31.05.22
Stuttgart 7,45 € 0,00%  31.05.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Reich mit Lithium-Aktien: Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...