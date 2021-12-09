Games Workshop Group - H122 helped by licensing income

With profit in line with expectations, Games Workshop Group’s (GAW) H122 trading update is reassuring. The previously flagged forex and freight cost pressures have negatively affected pre-licensing profit. This was partially offset by an exceptional level of licensing income versus GAW’s trading history. Our FY22 forecasts are unchanged ahead of the publication of H122 results. The FY22e P/E of 25.0x is in line with GAW’s recent average multiple. Our DCF-based valuation remains £129 per share.