GB Group - Upgrading on strong H122 performance

21.10.21 07:36
Edison Investment Research

GB Group (GBG) confirmed that its Identity business continued to benefit from a number of exceptional volume drivers in H122, resulting in 12.4% y-o-y organic constant currency revenue growth and a 25.2% operating margin for the group. With management expectations for H222 unchanged, we upgrade our forecasts to incorporate these windfall revenues and slightly better growth in the Fraud and Location divisions.

