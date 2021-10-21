Erweiterte Funktionen
GB Group - Upgrading on strong H122 performance
21.10.21 07:36
Edison Investment Research
GB Group (GBG) confirmed that its Identity business continued to benefit from a number of exceptional volume drivers in H122, resulting in 12.4% y-o-y organic constant currency revenue growth and a 25.2% operating margin for the group. With management expectations for H222 unchanged, we upgrade our forecasts to incorporate these windfall revenues and slightly better growth in the Fraud and Location divisions.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,70 €
|10,60 €
|0,10 €
|+0,94%
|21.10./13:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0006870611
|914859
|10,90 €
|8,65 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|12,9688 $
|+10,23%
|08.09.21
|Frankfurt
|10,70 €
|+0,94%
|09:16
|Stuttgart
|10,70 €
|+0,94%
|10:31
|München
|10,80 €
|0,00%
|08:06
|Berlin
|11,10 €
|0,00%
|13:00
= Realtime
