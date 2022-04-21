GB Group - Strong H2 performance drives upgrades

GB Group (GBG) expects to report revenue and adjusted operating profit for FY22 well ahead of our and consensus forecasts having seen a strong performance across all three divisions in H222. We have raised our forecasts to reflect this strength, with EPS upgrades of 5.4% for FY22, 1.9% for FY23 and 1.6% for FY24. In our view, there is a widening discrepancy between the company’s growth potential and its valuation.